There are three support groups and classes happening at Waverly Health Center (WHC) during the week of September 4 through 10 at Waverly Health Center:
Tuesday, September 6
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
There are three support groups and classes happening at Waverly Health Center (WHC) during the week of September 4 through 10 at Waverly Health Center:
Tuesday, September 6
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group meets in person in the Carstensen-Gruben Room at WHC, and via conference call. To participate over the phone, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions. Masks are required for those attending in person.
Wednesday, September 7
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Expecting? Plan to participate in our breastfeeding class! An International Board Certified Lactation Consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. Significant others are encouraged to participate. Open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not.
Fee is $20. Class is in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance. Masks are required.
Please contact the birthing center to register at (319) 352-4953.
Saturday, September 10
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.