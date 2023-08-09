Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting two events between August 14 and August 21. For more detailed information on all events at WHC, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events
Monday, August 14
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Wednesday, August 16
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Every adult should have an advance directive. Do you have yours complete? Do you need help with your Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? WHC hosts Advance Care Planning Clinics the third Wednesday of each month to help you through this process, at no cost to you.
Clinics are held by appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.