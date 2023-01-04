Waverly Health Center (WHC) offers a variety of ways to receive support. Below are the events scheduled for Jan. 14 through Jan. 20. You can find more information on all of WHC’s events at www.WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events/
Saturday, January 14
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 8:24 pm
Waverly Health Center (WHC) offers a variety of ways to receive support. Below are the events scheduled for Jan. 14 through Jan. 20. You can find more information on all of WHC’s events at www.WaverlyHealthCenter.org/events/
Saturday, January 14
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.
Monday, January 16
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in on the singing and fun! Group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at Waverly Health Center every Monday. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Call (319) 483-4118 with any questions.
Wednesday, January 18
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Every adult should have an advance directive. Do you have yours complete? Do you need help with your Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? WHC hosts Advance Care Planning Clinics the third Wednesday of each month to help you through this process, at no cost to you.
Clinics are held by appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.