Saturday, November 13
10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition. Call 319-352-4961 with questions.
Tuesday, November 16
6 to 7 p.m. – “Diabetes Prevention”
Mindy Ellsworth, Diabetes Prevention Coordinator at Waverly Health Center, is the guest speaker at this month’s Speaker’s Series. The presentation will teach how modest lifestyle changes related to nutrition and weight loss can help reduce the risk of diabetes and is available to attend in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet.
If you plan to attend in person, park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils entrance near the Center Pharmacy. If you want to join via Google Meet:
Join: meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh
Phone: (US) +1 320-774-5089 PIN: 581 568 303#
Call 319-483-1360 with questions.
Wednesday, November 17
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
This clinic will be held by appointment only. Call 319-483-1360 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Thursday, November 18
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden or via Google Meet.
If you plan to attend in person, park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils entrance near the Center Pharmacy. If you want to join via Google Meet:
Join: meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Phone: (US) +1 320-322-1953 PIN: 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Registration is requested at 319-483-1360.