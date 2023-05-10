Below are the public events remaining in May at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Monday, May 15 and Monday, May 22
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
This class will not meet on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. With questions, call (319) 483-4118.
Wednesday, May 17
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Every adult should have an advance directive. Do you have yours complete? Do you need help with your Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? WHC hosts Advance Care Planning Clinics the third Wednesday of each month to help you through this process, at no cost to you.
Clinics are held by appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Saturday, May 20
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
This prenatal class has been designed to help expectant mothers and support persons prepare for the birth of their child, including labor and delivery. Fee is $35.
The class is held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor. Space is limited, so please call the birthing center to register at (319) 352-4953. To view all upcoming class dates, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/classes/