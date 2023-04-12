Below are the public events remaining in April at Waverly Health Center (WHC):
Monday, April 17 and Monday, April 24
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
For more information, call (319) 483-4118.
Tuesday, April 18
6 to 7 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Aging in Place”
Learn about different home modifications and adaptive equipment that can be placed in a person’s home to allow the aging population to stay in their home environment for as long as possible. Presented by Lynda Bohlmann, OTR/L and Bailie Schipper, OTR/L, both of Taylor Physical Therapy. This presentation is free and open to all.
This event will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and via Google Meet. Those joining virtually can visit meet.google.com/aze-rcue-hcq or dial +1 442-900-4249 and enter PIN 631 021 186#
With questions, call (319) 483-1360.
Wednesday, April 19
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Every adult should have an advance directive. Do you have yours complete? Do you need help with your Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? WHC hosts Advance Care Planning Clinics the third Wednesday of each month to help you through this process, at no cost to you.
Clinics are held by appointment only. Call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.