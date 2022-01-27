Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting three events during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:
Monday, Jan. 31
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
Anyone affected by this condition is welcome to join in on the singing fun! The group meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Masks are required.
Call (319) 483-4118 for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is currently meeting via conference call. To participate, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, Feb. 5
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Prenatal Class
The birthing center is offering a prenatal class. The purpose of the course is to prepare expectant mothers and support persons for labor and delivery.
Fee is $35. Class will be held in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Call the birthing center at (319) 352-4953 to register. Masks are required.