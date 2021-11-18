Research conducted by Zero to Three (2016), found that parents need and want information and support. Eighty percent of parents work to be better parents, and 69% of parents say if they knew more parenting strategies, they would use them. Despite this motivation, however, almost half of parents say they aren’t getting the support they need during times of stress.
The Science of Parenting team from Iowa State University has scheduled online workshops to help parents learn strategies to use. The two workshops are Understanding Research and Reality and Positive Discipline. Both workshops focus on the objective of sharing research-based information that fits each family’s own reality. The first workshop has broad parenting strategies focused around family science theories, while the second workshop addresses the common question of “how do I practice positive discipline and manage my child’s behavior?”.
Each of the two workshops has five dates/times to choose from in the upcoming months (participants can choose whichever date and time works best for them):
• Understanding Research and Reality
o Tuesday, Dec. 14, noon-1 p.m.
Register by Dec. 12: https://bit.ly/science18635
o Tuesday, Dec. 14, 7-8 p.m.
Register by Dec. 12: https://bit.ly/science18637
o Wednesday, Jan. 5, noon-1 p.m.
Register by Jan. 3: https://bit.ly/science18638
o Wednesday, Jan. 5, 7-8 p.m.
Register by Jan. 3: https://bit.ly/science18642
• Positive Discipline
o Tuesday, Dec. 21, noon-1 p.m.
Register by Dec. 19: https://bit.ly/science18646
o Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7-8 p.m.
Register by Dec. 19: https://bit.ly/science18648
o Wednesday, Jan. 12, noon-1 p.m.
Register by Jan. 10: https://bit.ly/science18649
o Wednesday, Jan. 12, 7-8 p.m.
Register by Jan. 10: https://bit.ly/science18651
These workshops are free for participants, but you are asked to register ahead of time to receive the class link and materials. Both classes are approved for foster parent credit.
For more information, visit www.scienceofparenting.org. Contact Mackenzie DeJong with any questions at parenting@iastate.edu or call/text 712-541-8737.