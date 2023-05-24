Toddler Camp — Life Cycles
It is time again for summer camps, and we are beginning with a Life Cycles Camp for toddlers with their adult on June 1. If you have a 2 to 4 year old that enjoys the outdoors, sign them up for this camp. These camps are for toddlers aged 2 to 4 with their adult. We will spend some time adventuring outdoors learning about animal life cycles, make a craft that shows an animals life cycle and sometimes we read a book to go along with our topic. Camp will take place at Camp Comfort Recreation Area from 10:00 am to 11:30 AM. The cost is $5 per child. We are taking reservations by e-mail (butlernaturalist@butler-bremer.com) and phone (319)-278-4237.
Free Fishing Weekend Boat and Fishing Event Saturday, June 3
The state of Iowa has free fishing weekend the first weekend of June every year. For this weekend only, you can fish without a license.
The Butler CCB is hosting a boat and fish night at Sportsman Park in Clarksville. This is a come and go event, where you can fish from the shore, paddle a canoe or kayak, and even fish from a the boat of your choice. We will have our canoes and kayaks available for this event. Come and fish for the entire two hours or stay only a short time. No need to register for the FREE event. Just come out and enjoy a relaxing night on or near the water.
We require PFD’s and shoes that will stay on (heel strapped sandals or close-toed shoes) to be worn by all participants while boating during Butler CCB sponsored events. PFD’s will be available for those borrowing our boating equipment during the event.
If you have questions, call the office at 319-278-4237 or e-mail Annette at butlernaturalist@butler-bremer.com.