Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting three support groups and one educational opportunity during the week of June 4 through 10. With questions or for more information on either event, call (319) 483-4118.
Monday, June 5
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Tuesday, June 6
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is meeting both via conference call and in person at WHC in the Carstensen-Gruben Room. To participate on the conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. To join in person, use the orange entrance.
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Choosing how to feed a new child is an important decision. This breastfeeding class was designed and taught by an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant to help expecting mothers review basic principles and learn what to expect when breastfeeding. The class is open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not. Fee is $20. The class will be held at WHC in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Space is limited. Please call the birthing center to register, or for more information, at (319) 352-4953.
Saturday, June 10
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.