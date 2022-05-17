WAVERLY – Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf is notifying voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting. Iowans should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail informing them of their polling location.
“The Census and reprecincting shook things up a bit. We’re trying to get this information in front of our citizens in an attempt to save our voters time and help them avoid confusion on Election Day.” stated Bremer County Auditor, Shelley Wolf.
Bremer County is working with the Iowa Secretary of State to send a postcard to every registered voter in the county starting May 18. Under Iowa law, notices are required to be sent to impacted voters between 20 days and seven days prior to the primary election and again prior to the general election.
“You will be getting a card in the mail informing you of your polling location,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “We want all eligible Iowans to make their voices heard by voting this year, and it’s important to have a plan if you’re going to the polls on Election Day. Step one is registering to vote. Step two is making sure you know where your polling place is located.”
Iowans can also look up their polling place online at this link: Find Your Precinct/Polling Place (iowa.gov) To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov