Upper Iowa University announces the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Valerie McGrane of Denver (50622)
Morgan Stone of Denver (50622)
Justina Snyder of Dunkerton (50626)
Kaci Beesecker of Fairbank (50629)
Gunner Meyer of Fairbank (50629)
Adrianna Richards of Fairbank (50629)
Chloe Kiene of Janesville (50647)
Lydia Imbrogno of Readlyn (50668)
Todd Rogers of Shell Rock (50670)
Elizabeth Diers of Sumner (50674)
Casey Rosol of Tripoli (50676)
Christina Williams of Tripoli (50676)
Christine McCubbin of Waverly (50677)
Sarah McCahen of Waverly (50677)
John Schunk of Waverly (50677)
Peter Vering of Waverly (50677)
Valerie Wilkening of Waverly (50677)
