FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Kaci Beesecker, a Business Admin major from Fairbank, IA
Benjamin Foelske, a Agricultural Business major from Waverly, IA
Lydia Imbrogno, a Biology major from Readlyn, IA
Chloe Kiene, a Business Admin major from Janesville, IA
Braden Powers, a Exercise Science major from Denver, IA
Adrianna Richards, a Agriculture Education major from Fairbank, IA
Andrew Rodruck, a Accounting major from Nashua, IA
Klay Seehase, a Elementary Education major from Sumner, IA
Christina Williams, a All Science major from Tripoli, IA
Jamie Fink, a General Business major from Sumner, IA
Justina Snyder, a Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings major from Dunkerton, IA
Adam Bierstedt, a Management major from Denver, IA
Abigail Cox, a Accounting major from Waverly, IA
Zachary Dickenson, a Business Admin major from Denver, IA
Marshall Gonnerman, a Business Admin major from Waverly, IA
Heather Jergens, a Business Admin major from Denver, IA
Sarah McCahen, a Business Admin major from Waverly, IA
John Schunk, a Management major from Waverly, IA
Morgan Stone, a Human Services major from Denver, IA
Holly Thurm, a Human Services major from Waverly, IA
Kaylie Yanda, a Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings major from Waverly, IA
