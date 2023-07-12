Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its May 2023 graduates, followed by the respective honors and degree earned.
Kaiden Fiebelkorn of Waverly, IA, graduated with a Master of Sport Admin degree in Sport Management Emphasis in March.
Jamie Fink of Sumner, IA, graduated with a Associate of Arts degree in General Business in March.
Marshall Gonnerman of Waverly, IA, graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin.
Adam Hart of Waverly, IA, graduated in May with a Master of Education degree in Instructional Strategist II Emphasis.
Chloe Kiene of Janesville, IA, graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin.
Sarah McCahen of Waverly, IA, graduated Cum Laude Meritum in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin.
Lindsay Niebuhr of Fairbank, IA, graduated with a Master of Education degree in Teacher Leadership Emphasis in March.
Catherine Ott of Waverly, IA, graduated in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise/Sport Studies.
Adrianna Richards of Fairbank, IA, graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Education.
Cassidy Rigdon of Dunkerton, IA, graduated in May with a Associate of Arts degree in General Business.
Samantha Schnor of Fairbank, IA, graduated in May with a Master of Business Admin degree in Accounting Emphasis.
Morgan Stone of Denver, IA, graduated Magna Cum Laude in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services.
Nathaniel Tafolla of Dunkerton, IA, graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration in March.
Valerie Wilkening of Waverly, IA, graduated Cum Laude in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education.
