Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its October 2022 graduates. The honored students included:
Jenna Beck of Fairbank (50629)
William Hartke of Denver (50622)
Emlynn Taber of Sumner (50674)
Alanna Tank of Fairbank (50629)
Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the names of its December 2022 graduates. The honored students included:
Abigail Cox of Waverly (50677)
Zachary Dickenson of Denver (50622)
Stacy Mullinex of Janesville (50647)
Brianna Quigley of Plainfield (50666)
Holly Thurm of Waverly (50677)
Kaylie Yanda of Waverly (50677)
