FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the 2021 summer session. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and be enrolled as a full-time student. Among the honorees were:
Denver: Elizabeth Appel, a Nursing major; William Hartke, a Business Admin major; and David Larson, a Management major.
Waverly: Katelin Corson, a Elementary Education major; and Christine McCubbin, a Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings major.
Tripoli: John Kleitsch, a Elementary Education major; and Traci Bahrenfuse, a Business Admin major.
Nashua: Amber Iriarte, a Business Admin major.
Readlyn: Chalee Michael, a Human Services major.
Sumner: Kelsey Pagel, a Health Services Admin major.
About Upper Iowa University
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.