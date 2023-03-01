Chicago-based artist Cody Norman brings his unique vision to the Bing-Davis Gallery at Upper Iowa University with “GLAM. GLOM. GLOOM.” On display now through Friday, March 24, visitors to the Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery can experience Norman’s captivating art forms, which blur the line between digital and hand craft.
His work challenges viewers’ perceptions of materials and processes being used, and focuses on biomimicry and sustainability. The real function of the work is to raise awareness of plastic in our everyday life and environment.
Using robotic 3D printing and a handheld plastic extrusion gun, Norman transforms recycled and bio plastics into functional art objects. The forms he creates resemble nature but have a chaotic and unpredictable materiality, with an element of function that alludes to the usefulness of plastic objects. Norman’s work aims to raise awareness of plastic in our everyday life and environment, challenging viewers to rethink their consumption of single-use plastics and their contributions to the waste system.
Norman is a graduate of School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in designed objects and sculpture and a Masters of Fine Arts in 3D design from Cranbrook Academy of Art. He currently serves as part-time faculty at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and is co-director of Happy Returns Studio.
An artist talk and closing reception for “GLAM. GLOM. GLOOM.” will be held on Friday, March 24 at noon at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery, located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at UIU’s Fayette Campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Hours are subject to change.