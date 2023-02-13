The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2022 semester.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean’s List include:
Tripoli, IA
Ella Walters, Elementary Education, UW-Platteville