Everyone is invited to join in a Monumental adventure where kids will explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love! Waverly Community VBS will be held July 18-21 from 6-8pm at Life Church, 1013 E. Bremer Ave. Registration is open for kids entering K-5th grade and is free of charge. Sign up today at www.waverlyiowavbs.org. Follow us on Facebook @waverlyiowavbs. The mission of Waverly Community VBS is partnering together as the body of Christ to create a shared experience for the kids in our community to encounter Jesus, Everyone is welcome—see you there!
Vacation Bible School to be held July 18-21
