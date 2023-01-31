Our world lost a gentle soul and teacher of life.
Velma passed away January 3, 2023, at 5:30 a.m., at Glen Oaks Care Facility, Urbandale, Iowa. And surviving Velma are her two daughters Diane and Lynn.
Velma was born in Sabula, Iowa to Anna (Papke) & Franklin Ters, she had one brother Franklin (Bud) Ters.
She graduated Sabula High School in 1947. In the fall she attended SCI (UNI today) to study and earn her two-year teaching degree.
Velma started her teaching career with lifetime friend Mona Tinkey in Guttenberg, IA for one year.
It was at SCI she met, fell in love with Robert Rice and they married at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, IA in April 1950.
Velma and Bob bought their first home in Janesville, Iowa, started building a family and began her teaching career at Janesville CSD.
At Janesville CSD, she taught second grade for about 10 years, then transferred to start a remedial reading class for Janesville CSD. It was during her remedial reading and writing class (27 years) where Velma and Bob would plan summer reading contests for her students that ended with “how many books read prize,” and a cookout for students who loved to read.
In 1987 Velma retired as a teacher and later became a co-owner of ceramics shop with Kathleen Knapp, known as The Red Apple. But the two Bobs were known as first class greenware cleaners. Velma and Kathleen would give each piece its own personality. The four would plan trips while cleaning greenware and finishing projects while discussing new adventures. Locally they planned antiquing or shopping afternoons and vacation trips that included friends. It started out with fishing trip(s) to Minnesota or the Mississippi River where Velma loved to fish. Later their trips grew into sites like Hawaii, Caribbean cruises, and a trip out east to see the Vermont leaves, and Colorado for a scenic trip to ride old steam engines, Bobs passion in life.
Later these trips were replaced to outings to Waverly and the East Bremer Diner. Velma and Bob remained in their dream home they built in 1968 until their health and yard became too much, they moved to the Janesville condo in 2008.
Members of Velma’s family that passed before her were father Franklin, brother Franklin (Bud) and mother Anna Ters.
Husband Robert Rice passed in Nov. 2018.
Velma will be remembered for her striking white hair and her continued presence in the lives she touched. She had a way of always making your life better by flashing her infectious smile that said everything will be okay.
Her last wishes were a private graveside funeral (TBD) and making her donation to Dollars for Scholars for class of 2023.
Velma set aside her donation to Dollars for Scholars in the Velma (Bob) Rice name. Anyone wanting to donate may contact Chad Angel at Janesville CSD, (319) 987-2571 for further information.
We want to thank Hospice of the Midwest for their weekly care of moms health & spiritual needs the last few months and Glen Oaks for their medical care this past year. Thank you to her friends of Janesville that made trips to WDM, IA for visiting and sharing stories.
We would like to thank Doni and Paul Britt for pictures of Janesville that were memories for mom.
Velma’s friends and daughters have a big hole in their hearts now. But find comfort knowing Velma is with Bob. Velma taught everyone how to love each other and pay that love forward in random acts of kindness. This love will replace her presence and infectious smile. Like she would say “Now life’s work really begins, “Love, Velma” or “Mrs. Rice.”