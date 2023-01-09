Vera Ruth (Straw) Bunger, 101, of Lakewood, Colorado and formerly of Waverly, and New Hampton, Iowa, passed away early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Mapleton Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado.

Vera was born in Chickasaw County, Iowa, on April 3, 1921, the daughter of Jess E. and Hazel B. (Fulcher) Straw. She was baptized on June 14, 1931, at the Congregational Church in New Hampton, and confirmed at Spring Fountain. She attended country school in Western Douglas Township. On April 6, 1940 Vera was united in marriage to William H. Bunger in New Hampton, IA. The couple made their home in Waverly, IA where they raised their family.