Vera Ruth (Straw) Bunger, 101, of Lakewood, Colorado and formerly of Waverly, and New Hampton, Iowa, passed away early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023, at Mapleton Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado.
Vera was born in Chickasaw County, Iowa, on April 3, 1921, the daughter of Jess E. and Hazel B. (Fulcher) Straw. She was baptized on June 14, 1931, at the Congregational Church in New Hampton, and confirmed at Spring Fountain. She attended country school in Western Douglas Township. On April 6, 1940 Vera was united in marriage to William H. Bunger in New Hampton, IA. The couple made their home in Waverly, IA where they raised their family.
Vera spent her life as a hardworking woman committed to her loving husband and a desire to provide education and other opportunities for her children. Over the years she had several jobs, and later purchased and operated the Waverly Café with her husband. Special times included visits from children and grandchildren, dancing, playing cards, and relaxing at their trailer in Lansing, IA. Vera was a faithful active member of churches wherever she lived. She was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, Waverly, and American Legion in New Hampton.
Following the death of her husband, in 1993 Vera moved to Eau Claire, WI where she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church; in 1999 she moved to New Hampton and became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. In 2003 Vera moved to Colorado and joined the Englewood United Methodist Church, where she was dedicated to helping others: working at the church food pantry; providing her renowned baked goods for countless events; and making over 100 quilts to keep those less fortunate warm. Her tireless efforts resulted in her receiving the “Quiet Disciple Award” by the Rocky Mountain Conference Board of Lay Ministry in 2011. Vera always found time to help others.
Vera is survived by six children and their spouses: Darwin and Robyn Horte Bunger of Burlington, IA; Janice Carbiener of Murfreesboro, TN; Nancy Hubbard of Centennial, CO; Merry and David Fredrick of Basye, VA; William and Linda Bunger of Indianola, IA; Angela Bunger and Deborah Markson of Englewood, CO; 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and 1 sister-in-law, Joan Straw of New Hampton, IA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Earl, Dale and Merlin Straw; 1 sister, Vivian Volker; 1 grandson, David Fredrick II; 1 daughter-in-law, Judy (Ward) Bunger; 2 sons-in-law, Roger Hubbard and Irvin Carbiener; and 2 sisters-in-law, Sumi Straw and Sarah Straw.
Visitation will be on January 13, 2023, from 10 — 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Funeral services will follow at 11:30, with Pastors Mark Anderson and Larry Trachte officiating. The Livestreamed service may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6S-ZCwycg60. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, direct contributions to Self-Help in Waverly or Spirit of Hope Food Pantry, 4300 S Lincoln St., Englewood, CO. 80113. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa is assisting Vera’s family. 319-352-1187