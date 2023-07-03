Veridian Credit Union has awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven students across Iowa for the 2023-2024 academic year. Two scholarships for $2,000 were awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 was awarded in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members who are high school seniors enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.
The credit union updated its scholarship program last year to increase the number of recipients from four students to seven and add a category for technical and trade students. The change increased overall scholarship funding from $8,000 to $14,000 annually.
“We adjusted our scholarships to not only increase overall funding, but to add a category for students who will pursue training in a technical or trade program,” said Julie Gage, Veridian’s public relations strategist and scholarship coordinator. “These changes better align our scholarships with the diverse needs of local students, and we happy to support our recipients on their chosen career paths.”
Applicants submitted a 500-word essay about educating themselves on personal finance and money management. Essays from ArtShare Scholarship applicants detailed plans for their future in the arts. A panel of Veridian employees reviewed the applications and selected the following recipients:
- Levi Manning, of Waukee, an incoming freshman at Iowa State University
- Nicholas Barber, of Waverly, an incoming freshman at Iowa State University
- Emily Ball, of Des Moines, an undergraduate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Avery Forde, of Denver, Iowa, an undergraduate at the University of Iowa
- Ryan Carolus, of Vinton, a technical/trade student at Hawkeye Community College
- Ryan Reifenstahl, of Dysart, a technical/trade student at Hawkeye Community College
- Olivia Eckerman, of Waverly, an ArtShare student at Iowa State University
Veridian member and Cedar Falls resident Sophia Woods also received a $3,000 from the Iowa Credit Union Foundation’s 2023 Warren A. Morrow Memorial Scholarship. Details about Veridian scholarships, including the next funding cycle, are available at veridiancu.org/scholarships.
