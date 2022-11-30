Better Together Animal Rescue

Veridian Credit Union awarded $5,000 to Better Together Animal Rescue in celebration of Giving Tuesday.

WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union is awarding $38,000 to 20 nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to Spark the Spirit of giving in celebration of Giving Tuesday. Veridian employees nominated their favorite local nonprofits for a chance to win up to $5,000 in the credit union’s annual giving campaign. Public voting from November 1-11 determined the amount of funding awarded to each organization.

“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges this year,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s President and CEO. “Spark the Spirit is one way to give and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally.”