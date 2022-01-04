Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors.
Five candidates will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at a virtual Annual Meeting on Tuesday, April 26. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.
“Veridian is governed by a board of volunteer directors who are democratically elected by their fellow members,” said Veridian President and CEO Renee Christoffer. “This structure helps ensure decisions at the highest level are made in our members’ best interests. We’re looking for leaders to join us in the ‘people helping people’ credit union philosophy.”
Veridian’s board is made up of unpaid, volunteer directors who set the credit union’s strategic direction and ensure its sound financial condition. Directors serve a three-year term with monthly meetings and an annual multiple-day planning session. To be eligible, board candidates must be a Veridian member in good standing and at least 18 years of age, among other requirements. More information is available at veridiancu.org/election, or by contacting Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services and employs more than 900 people throughout 30 branches. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.