Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Angeline Kelly to the position of manager of the project management office.
Kelly, a resident of Cedar Falls, has worked at Veridian for four years and she has more than 16 years of project management experience. Kelly was previously a senior project manager.
She has a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Upper Iowa University. Kelly is a national member of the Project Management Institute and has its Project Management Professional certification.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with approximately 1,000 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including nine in the Cedar Valley, one in Independence and one in Oelwein. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call 800-235-3228.