Veridian Credit Union has awarded $70,000 in grants to 22 organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
The credit union awards Successful Financial Future Grants of up to $5,000 each annually. Grants are awarded for general operating expenses of nonprofit organizations who address barriers to financial stability through financial literacy and employment readiness.
“Financial literacy and employment readiness are vital to creating a successful financial future,” said Angela Weekley, Veridian’s community inclusion manager. “It’s important for us to support organizations who are offering those tools in our communities.”
Recent local recipients of Veridian’s Successful Financial Future Grants include: Friends of the Family, Waverly, $5,000; The Larrabee Center, Inc., Waverly, $1,250; Exceptional Persons, Inc., Waterloo, $1,250; House of Hope, Waterloo, $5,000; Operation Threshold, Inc., Waterloo, $5,000; The Job Foundation, Cedar Falls, $5,000.
Veridian partners with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) to distribute Successful Financial Future Grants from the Veridian Credit Union Fund. Details are available to veridiancu.org/grants.