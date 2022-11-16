Veridian Credit Union has opened its scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. In total, Veridian will award $14,000 in seven scholarships. Two scholarships for $2,000 will be awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.
“Veridian’s scholarship application is designed to help students explore a financial topic that can help them create a successful financial future,” said Julie Gage, a public relations strategist at Veridian. “With this, we’re aiming for the process to benefit everyone who applies, not just those who receive funding.”