Veridian is seeking candidates for its new associate director program. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Veridian members democratically elect directors to serve on its board and set the credit union’s strategic direction. The new associate director program is designed to provide education and development for those interested in eventually joining Veridian’s board as a director. Applications are available at veridiancu.org/elections and due Wednesday, April 19 by 5 p.m. Veridian members will vote from June 14 through July 13 to elect three associate directors. Election results will be announced at Veridian’s virtual Annual Meeting on Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m.
“The democratic election of our board is fundamental to the credit union difference and ensures that decisions at the highest level of our credit union are made in the best interest of our members,” said Veridian CEO Renee Christoffer. “The associate director program will allow us to provide an additional layer of education, support and experience while bringing our newest elected leaders on board.”
Associate directors will be elected to staggered terms and work with directors to collaborate in strategic planning, determine policy, attend regular meetings, act as an ambassador of the credit union, and meet ongoing professional development and educational requirements. The duties of an associate director on Veridian’s board are the same as that of a director, with the exception of voting in board meetings.
Eligible candidates must be a Veridian member, primary account holder in good standing and age 18 or older, among other eligibility requirements. Details and the candidate application are available at veridiancu.org/election.
