Public voting is now open for Veridian Credit Union’s annual “Spark the Spirit” giving campaign.
Veridian employees nominated 20 nonprofit organizations across Iowa and eastern Nebraska to accept votes for a portion of $38,000 in donations. Donation totals for each organization will be announced and celebrated on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“The holidays are often a time of increased need, and many in our communities are facing an additional, unique set of challenges this year,” said Renee Christoffer, Veridian’s president and CEO. “Spark the Spirit is one way to give and a reminder for all of us of the importance of giving locally.”
The top vote-getting organization in each region, including Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids/Iowa City, the Des Moines metro and Omaha/Council Bluffs, will receive $5,000. Organizations receiving the second- and third-most votes in each region will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively. Organizations receiving the least votes will receive $500 each. Voting and the full list of eligible organizations are available now through Friday, Nov. 19 at veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit.
Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with approximately 900 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.