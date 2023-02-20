Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph.