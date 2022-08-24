Verla Mae Quade, (89) of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Shell Rock Senior Living in Shell Rock.
Verla was born on October 18, 1932, in rural Tripoli, daughter of Henry and Emma (Sassmann) Blasberg. Verla was the sixth of eight children.
Raised in a close-knit, German family, Verla was a faithful Lutheran. She was baptized November 13, 1932, and confirmed April 14, 1945, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli. She also attended Richfield Lutheran Church and was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Waverly.
Verla attended Fremont #8 Country School and graduated from Tripoli High School in 1951. She had a strong work ethic holding various jobs which included cutting and sorting corn at The Canning Factory during the summer, working at the National Bank in Waterloo, assisting at the Tripoli Mercantile, and owning and operating the Bremer Tap for a few years. Verla worked at Bantam Terex in Waverly 1968-1993, and the Waverly Health Center, 1993-2005.
Verla was united in marriage to Harold Quade on February 15, 1953, they later divorced.
Family and friends were great treasures of Verla’s. She enjoyed spending time with her sons, Daniel and Joel. She baked the best Springerle and Lebkuchen cookies at Christmas time ad generously shared them with her relatives. Verla met her dearest friend, LaDonna Hough, at work in 1968. Together they forged a lasting friendship of 54 years traveling to craft shows, collecting antiques, celebrating life’s joys, and enduring the challenges together.
Survivors are her two sons, Daniel (Anne) Quade and family, Fort Lauderdale, FL and Joel Quade, Waverly; sisters, Lois Moeller, Tripoli and Shirley Vogt, Denver; sister-in-law, Lois Blasberg, Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Erwin (Loraine) Blasberg, Edgar Blasberg, Lavern (Shirley) Blasberg and Marwin (Charlotte) Blasberg; sister and brother-in-law, Norma (Erwin) Heine; brothers-in-law, Loren Moeller and Larry Vogt; nephews, Kevin Heine, David Heine, Timothy Moeller and Gregory Blasberg and great nephews, Dustin Blasberg and Cullen Blasberg.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:30 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Grace Lutheran Cemetery, Tripoli. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to either Redeemer Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolence and be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Quade family with arrangements. 319-352-1187