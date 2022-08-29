Vern Scott Whitley, 91, of Waverly, passed away on August 12, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center of natural causes.
Burial of cremains will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly with Paul Schmidt officiating. Military Honors at the grave will be conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. The family will gather at 11 a.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post for a celebration of Scott’s life. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.