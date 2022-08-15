Vern Scott Whitley, 91, of Waverly, passed away on August 12, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center of natural causes.
Scott was born September 9, 1930, in Gregory, South Dakota, the son of Vernon Scott and Philena Mae (McFayden) Whitley. Graduating from Gregory High School in 1948, he then attended South Dakota State University completing his degree in Pharmacy. Scott entered the United States Army in August of 1952, served in the Korean War and was discharged honorably in May of 1954. On September 6, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marie Anne Crawford in Allison, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waverly where Scott was a long-time pharmacist for Stauffer and Meyer Pharmacies, retiring in 1997. Marie died on March 7, 2014, and Scott continued to live in his home in Waverly.
Scott was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church and giving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, his greatest joys in life were centered on caring for his family and watching them grow. Scott was an avid fan of all sports. After his football playing days with South Dakota State, he remained a huge fan of his alma mater, as well as W.S.R. and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Scott is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Kurt) Kugel of Waverly, and Heather (fiancé, Erik Moe) McClatchey of Waverly; a son-in-law, Wade Miller of Janesville; nine grandchildren; Faye Menzel, Tara (Evan) Newman, Wesley (Nicole) Miller, Shelby (Nate) Forey, Lucas (Allison) Burrier, Whitley (Teri) Burrier, Abby Pauley, Emma McClatchey, and Sophie McClatchey; thirteen great grandchildren; Nicole and Keegan Miller; Ellie, Trevor, and Chase Forey; Lennon Miller; Ethan, Conner and Mia Akins; and Margaret, Penelope, Broderick and Mackenzie Burrier and Cleo Pauley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Marie, a son, Jeff (Valerie) Whitley, a daughter, Jill Miller and four sisters, Betty Patton, Geraldine Hlavka, Margaret Hanson and Sharon Bryan.
Burial of cremains will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly with Paul Schmidt officiating. Military Honors at the grave will be conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. The family will gather at 11:00 a.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post for a celebration of Scott’s life. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187