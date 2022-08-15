Vern Scott Whitley, 91, of Waverly, passed away on August 12, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center of natural causes.

Scott was born September 9, 1930, in Gregory, South Dakota, the son of Vernon Scott and Philena Mae (McFayden) Whitley. Graduating from Gregory High School in 1948, he then attended South Dakota State University completing his degree in Pharmacy. Scott entered the United States Army in August of 1952, served in the Korean War and was discharged honorably in May of 1954. On September 6, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marie Anne Crawford in Allison, Iowa. The couple made their home in Waverly where Scott was a long-time pharmacist for Stauffer and Meyer Pharmacies, retiring in 1997. Marie died on March 7, 2014, and Scott continued to live in his home in Waverly.