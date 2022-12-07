Verna Brandt, 95, of Ankeny, Iowa, and formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mill Pond Retirement Community in Ankeny, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at the church on Friday. A private family interment will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, 301 First St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187