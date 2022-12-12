Verna Brandt, 95, of Ankeny, Iowa, and formerly from Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mill Pond Retirement Community in Ankeny, Iowa.
Verna was born on October 14, 1927, in Clermont Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Ole and Helen (Thorson) Blockhus. She was baptized November 6, 1927, at East Clermont Lutheran Church and confirmed June 1, 1941, at First Lutheran Church in Decorah. She attended country schools by Frankville and Decorah and attended Decorah High School, graduating on May 17, 1945. She then became a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Decorah until 1950. On August 27, 1950, Verna was united in marriage to Ernest Brandt at East Clermont Lutheran Church. To this union two daughters were born, Roxanne and Susan. The couple farmed for nine years, then she worked for Northwestern Bell in Waverly until 1963. She also was employed at Coonradt Ford and Carnation for a short time. She then was a receptionist for Drs. Carstensen and Brunkhorst until 1976. Her work then took her to First National Bank in Waverly where she remained until retiring on January 1, 1992. Verna and Ernest continued to live in Waverly until moving closer to family in Ankeny, Iowa. After 71 years of marriage, Ernest passed away on April 25, 2022, and Verna continued to live in Ankeny until the time of her passing.