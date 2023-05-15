Verne Howard Wagner, 93, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 12, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa, with Pastor Candi Carey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Verne’s family. 319-352-1187