Dan Zitelman, President, Fidelity Bank & Trust, recently announced Julie Versluis, Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), has joined their staff as Vice President & Trust Officer.
“Fidelity Bank & Trust has a great team and I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Versluis. “I look forward to working with each of our branches across the tri-states and helping our customers achieve their goals…it’s the best part of my job.”
Versluis is a graduate of Cannon Trust School, Cannon Financial Institute, and a graduate of Schools of Banking Trust School in Topeka, Kansas. She graduated
from Kirkwood Community College with an associate of arts degree in Legal Assistant/Paralegal Studies and has 24 years of trust experience with expertise in areas of Estate & Trust Administration, Portfolio Management and Financial and Estate Planning.
She is a member of the Institute of Certified Bankers, CTFA, a member of the Iowa Association of Paralegals, a past member of Black Hawk County Estate Planning Council, a past president and current board member of the Iowa Trust Association, and a past member of Substitute Decision Maker Task Force of the State of Iowa (2012).
“We are extremely excited about adding Julie to our Fidelity Bank & Trust family,” said Zitelman. “Julie brings a great amount of experience and knowledge to our Wealth Management team and will be very capable of assisting clients in areas of estate and financial planning.”
ABOUT FIDELITY BANK & TRUST
Fidelity Bank & Trust offers big bank services with the hometown friendliness and understanding every customer deserves…we’re your Hometown Bank! For more than 100 years we have served the tri-state area. Now, you can find Fidelity Bank & Trust in 30 different communities where our mission is to be an upstanding corporate citizen, grow conservatively, and provide competitive services to our customers. Visit www.bankfidelity.bank for more information. Member FDIC.