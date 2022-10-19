Waterloo, IA – The Vertigo performance art series returns with additional performances to finish out the year. This fascinating series expands the traditional definition of art using sound, video and the human body. All performances are at the Waterloo Center for the Arts unless noted and free of charge. The program is planned and presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts and University of Northern Iowa Department of Art with support from the Fairy Godfather Fund, Friends of the Art Center and Stella’s Guesthouse.
Caitlin Mary Margarett is an interdisciplinary artist with a practice rooted in performance art and contemporary craft. Her work employs a spiritual ambience punctuated by a frenetic urgency to address cultural concerns such as ecological and emotional erosion. By invoking nostalgia and solastalgia through antique and handmade objects, her cyclical performance projects demand the analysis of our own individual agency and isolation.
The Last Supper is an audience-involved performance in three parts by UNI alumnus Corbett Fogue. In response to the early death of his father from a rare incurable lung condition, Fogue focuses on the creation of art objects and experiences as both memento and memento mori. An ingredient list will be available for those with food allergies.
UNI Gallery of Art | Vertigo A-GoGo
This performance showcase features the works of UNI Performance Art students. Some performance works are intended for mature audiences. Performances are held at the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art, Kamerick Art Building Room 104, 1601 West 27th Street in Cedar Falls.