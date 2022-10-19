Waterloo, IA – The Vertigo performance art series returns with additional performances to finish out the year. This fascinating series expands the traditional definition of art using sound, video and the human body. All performances are at the Waterloo Center for the Arts unless noted and free of charge. The program is planned and presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts and University of Northern Iowa Department of Art with support from the Fairy Godfather Fund, Friends of the Art Center and Stella’s Guesthouse.

Oct. 21, 7 p.m.