The Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall is coming to Sumner during its sesquicentennial celebration in July.
While the Moving Wall exhibit and the sesquicentennial festivities are separate undertakings, they will run concurrently, with the sesquicentennial events July 14-17 located primarily in Cub Park and the Moving Wall exhibit July 14-18 in City Park.
The Moving Wall is a traveling half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. According to Rich Holm, who is organizing the Moving Wall visit, the wall has over 50,000 names of American men and women who were killed in the Vietnam War.
The Moving Wall will be escorted by veteran motorcycle riders from Fayette to Sumner July 14 at 7:30 a.m. It will open to the public at 2 p.m. and will then be open around the clock for free viewing until it returns to Fayette July 18 at noon.
Other recognition of veterans during the weekend includes a call for Vietnam veterans—anyone who served in any capacity, anytime from 1959 to 1975, according to Holm—to join in the sesquicentennial parade Saturday, July 16.
Holm said the veteran portion of the parade is being billed as the “Parade the Vietnam Veterans Never Received” in the 1960s and 1970s when they returned home from their service. Vets wishing to participate should register on the Facebook page “The Moving Wall Sumner, Iowa.”
Veteran parade participants will meet at City Park July 16, 8-9 a.m., and will be transported to the parade site and then in the parade.
In addition, after the parade, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. of Decorah will present up to 500 Honor Coins at City Park to all veterans who would like one, not just those from the Vietnam era.
After the Honor Coin presentation, Toppling Goliath will sell beverages in City Park, and Lynch Barbeque of Waucoma will serve food there, with veterans eating for free.
Sesquicentennial activities will run simultaneously at Cub Park.