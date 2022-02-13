The Waverly-Shell Rock girls basketball team came into Friday’s regular-season finale against Decorah looking to complete the sweep of the Northeast Iowa Conference schedule.
However, the Vikings had an upset in mind to grab a share of the league title. Defeating the Class 4A No. 9-ranked (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) Go-Hawks in their gym would do just that.
Decorah, behind 17 points by Yazmeen Whitsitt and 16 by Bryar Duwe, frustrated W-SR enough to take a 44-34 victory in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Go-Hawk girls basketball coach Greg Bodensteiner gave all of the credit to the Vikings (14-6, 9-1).
“They gave us a heck of a game up there, and we played really well in the second half up at their place and created some separation (in a 50-34 W-SR [16-5, 9-1] victory on Jan. 7),” Bodensteiner said. “(Friday’s) first half looked just like that. They made it tough for us to score, and we didn’t shoot very well, we didn’t execute very well. Some of the things that we really wanted to do, we didn’t do as well as what we needed to do in order to get a chance.”
The first half was even on the scoreboard, as the teams played to a 10-10 tie after one quarter and Decorah took a 19-18 lead at the break. However, the Vikings upped the defense in the second half to force eight turnovers on the Go-Hawks and held W-SR to just 16 points in the last 16 minutes.
The home team was held to 31% shooting (13-42) from the floor and was just 4-8 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Decorah was 15-43 in field goals but made five 3-pointers and was 9-10 from the stripe.
The Go-Hawks did pull in 27 rebounds on the night, including 10 on the offensive glass. Annika Behrends led W-SR with seven caroms, three offensive, to go with her five points.
Bodensteiner said that rebounding their own misses is the Go-Hawks’ strength, but he felt that his team wasn’t up to par in that.
“I think that you’ve got to give (Decorah) credit,” he said. “We didn’t get the rebounds that we felt we were open to get this week and give ourselves extra opportunities. Rather than talk about what we didn’t do, I would like to give them a lot of credit for keeping us off the glass.”
Trinidee Moore led the Go-Hawks on the score sheet with 11 points on 4-6 shooting, including 3-5 from 3-point range. She also had four assists and two steals. Katelyn Eggena, however, was held to six points with 2-9 from the floor. Morgan Aikey and Brenna Bodensteiner each were limited to three, with the younger Bodensteiner only making 1-9 from the arc.
Meanwhile, Whitsitt was 5-17 from the floor, 3-10 from long range, and Duwe made 6-14 of her shots, 2-4 from bonus distance.
The Go-Hawks are off until the Class 4A Region 6 semifinal on Saturday against the winner between the Vikings and winless Charles City (0-19, 0-10 NEIC).
Greg Bodensteiner expects to face Decorah again.
“What do we do between now and then to make sure that we get a different result?” he asked rhetorically. “As coaches, we’ll watch film, we’ll come up with some ideas. Ultimately, we need some shots to go in.
“I felt there was a little extra step in (Decorah’s) step. It felt like winning was maybe a little more important to them (Friday) than it was to us. I hope we can put ourselves in that position in a week, and I think our kids will. I think we’ll learn from it, and we’ll bounce back.”
DECORAH 44, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 34
Decorah………10 9 14 11 — 44
Waverly-SR…10 8 8 8 — 34
Decorah: Yazmeen Whitsitt 5-17 4-4 17, Bryar Duwe 6-14 4-4 16, Kylee O’Hara 2-5 1-2 5, Brynn Storhoff 1-3 0-0 2, Haley Gossman 1-2 0-0 2, Sami Mount 0-2 0-0 0, totals 15-43 9-10 44.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Trinidee Moore 4-6 0-0 11, Katelyn Eggena 2-9 2-4 6, Annika Behrends 2-7 1-2 5, Morgan Aikey 1-4 1-1 3, Brenna Bodensteiner 1-9 0-0 3, Macy Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Ellie Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Emma Thompson 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey Overmann 0-1 0-0 0, totals 13-42 4-8 34.
Three-point goals: Decorah 5-18 (Whitsitt 3-10, Duwe 2-4), WSR 4-22 (Moore 3-5, Bodensteiner 1-9); Rebounds: Decorah n/a, WSR 27 (Behrends 7, Smith 4, Eggena 4, El. Thompson 4); Offensive rebounds: Decorah n/a, WSR 10 (Behrends 3, Smith 2, El. Thompson 2); Assists: Decorah n/a, WSR 11 (Moore 4, Smith 3, four with 1); Steals: Decorah n/a, WSR 6 (Moore 2, Smith 2, two with 1); Blocks: Decorah n/a, WSR 3 (Eggena 2, Behrends 1); Turnovers: Decorah 16, WSR 15; Fouled out: none; Officials: Jared Waddle, Dave Wentgess and Collin Freedman.