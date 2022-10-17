With Oktoberfest in the rearview mirror, Waverly has another joyful October celebration to welcome before the winter sets in.
Vine & Steins is a fundraiser for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The Peerman Group, headed by Waverly’s Celina Peerman, is the headline sponsor for the event for a second year in a row.
Founded in 1937, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce has been an important driving force for economic development in the town and the area.
Vines & Steins is a great way to celebrate the accomplishments, network with peers and reconnect with colleagues and neighbors.
This year’s wine list will feature 11 wine and beer vendors, appetizers and a silent auction.
Craze Home Brewers, Bremer Brewing Company, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits, Second State Brewing Co., Textile Brewing, United Beverage and Fareway are among the vendors.
Tiffany Schrage, the Chamber’s Tourism & Special Events Director, said that auction has “something for everyone” with items from local donors such as Rada Manufacturing, Thompson Shoes, Wartburg College, Sasquatch Jacks.
She added that among the items are also non-local experience items, such as a weekend in St. Louis, the Children’s Museum, Autographed sports memorabilia and more.
Tickets will be available at the Waverly Chamber of Commerce office for a $25 free will donation.