Vines & Stines -Peerman

Celina Peerman, of the Peerman Group, enjoys time with participants in last year’s event.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

With Oktoberfest in the rearview mirror, Waverly has another joyful October celebration to welcome before the winter sets in.

Vine & Steins is a fundraiser for the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The Peerman Group, headed by Waverly’s Celina Peerman, is the headline sponsor for the event for a second year in a row.