Viola M. Luchtenburg, 92, of Allison, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church – Vilmar rural Allison with Rev. David Craig officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Viola has been cremated and the family will greet family and friends an hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Luchtenburg family for a later designation in Viola’s name and online condolences for Viola can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
