Viola Ruth Teisinger, 102, of Denver, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.

Viola was born February 2, 1920, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Emilie (Kohagen) Oltrogge. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield, Denver, Iowa. She attended Jefferson Country School as a young girl, often riding her pony cart to and from. She then attended and graduated from Waverly High School where she was active in girls basketball. On November 12, 1944, she was united in marriage to Merle Teisinger at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Maxfield. The couple farmed for 35 years in Bremer County. Merle passed away on July 8, 2000, and Viola continued to live in Denver until her passing.