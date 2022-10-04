Virgil (VJ) James Matthias passed away peacefully at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 30, 2022, from complications of COVID. Virgil’s strong religious faith prepared him for his journey to his Lord and Savior in eternal rest.

Virgil was born on January 29, 1936, on the family farm near Klinger, Iowa, to Vernon and Ethel (Diercks) Matthias. He married Carol Nolte on Sept. 2, 1956. She died on June 23, 1966. He married Mary Mills on June 14, 1969 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage this year.