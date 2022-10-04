Virgil (VJ) James Matthias passed away peacefully at Unity Point Allen Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 30, 2022, from complications of COVID. Virgil’s strong religious faith prepared him for his journey to his Lord and Savior in eternal rest.
Virgil was born on January 29, 1936, on the family farm near Klinger, Iowa, to Vernon and Ethel (Diercks) Matthias. He married Carol Nolte on Sept. 2, 1956. She died on June 23, 1966. He married Mary Mills on June 14, 1969 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage this year.
Virgil had numerous jobs in his life, including carpentry, Readlyn Felco, Readlyn Savings Bank and finally retiring from Farm Bureau. Virgil was always known to “walk” to all of his jobs in Readlyn and could out-walk anyone up to the challenge.
Virgil had a deep faith and was a loyal member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He served on many boards and committees as well as church council. Virgil shared his love of music by participating in the church choir with Mary for many years. He believed heavily in supporting his church and its missions, which included helping St. Paul’s Lutheran/Community Lutheran School thrive.
He loved playing hymns on the piano in his home, where many were able to listen and enjoy. He also shared his vocal talents by participating in the Spring Swing Variety Show in Shell Rock and the Readlyn ‘75 Alive Show.
Virgil contributed to his community in many ways by being active in the Readlyn Community and Lions clubs. He selflessly served many years as an active member of the Readlyn Fire Department. He enjoyed helping organize and contributing to the annual Easter egg hunt, pancake and rinderwurst breakfasts, Readlyn Grump Days, and the annual Fireman’s Picnic, which always included a competitive game of softball.
Virgil’s upbringing on a farm led to many stories of mischievous adventures and also produced his passion for maintaining bountiful gardens for his family and friends. His love for the outdoors as a kid continued as he actively fished, hunted, and trapped for many years. He repeated often that trapping was just like Christmas, you never knew what you were going to get.
Virgil served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957. He excelled at many sports and proudly spoke of participating in the State High School basketball tournament, as well as playing third base when he was enlisted in the Army. He was physically fit into his 80’s, still enjoying fishing, playing cards, and a good round of golf (including “hunting” for lost golf balls to meet his quota for the year).
One of his hunting adventures resulted in a deer mount being displayed in the family room and decorated at Christmas until “Rudolph” got relocated to the basement.
Virgil is survived by his wife Mary, three sons and two daughters; Greg (Kris) Matthias of Readlyn, Julie (Greg) Froning of Dike, IA, Annette (Darin) Trimble of Bennington, NE, Eric (Andrea) Matthias of Gilbert, AZ, and Brett (Justina) Matthias of Gardner, KS, 10 grandchildren, Chelsey (Cole) Pederson, Mikel (Josh) Wooden, Kira (JD) Stover, Tyler Matthias, Kaitlin Trimble, Owen Matthias, Ethan Matthias, Miah Matthias, Emily Matthias and Kimm Froning, great grandchildren; Kalei, Grace and Bo Pederson, Amella Niebuhr, and Addy and Brandon Stover, brother Gary (Betty) Matthias of Readlyn, sister Susan (Roger) Garbes of Nashua, IA, brothers-in-law David (Glenda) Mills of Independence, West Virginia, and Elton Schutte of Denver, IA, sisters-in-law Jill Matthias of Norwalk, IA, and Nancy Erhardt of Readlyn.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Carol, in-laws Kenneth and Edith Mills, brother Chuck Matthias, grandsons Brock Niebuhr and Jared Trimble, in-laws Fred and Erna Nolte, brother-in-law Bob Erhardt and sister-in-law Shirley Schutte.
Virgil cherished the time he was able to spend with his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all that knew him. He would love everyone to remember him by his favorite saying, “Jesus loves you and so do I.”
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to Community Lutheran School. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551