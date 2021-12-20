Virgil John Bruns, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, and previously from Denver, passed away early Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Virgil was born on October 19, 1929, on the family farm near Denver, Iowa, the son of Dora (Seegers) and Herman “Harvey” Bruns. He graduated from Denver High School in 1947 and then completed Railroad School in Omaha, Nebraska. On August 28, 1949, Virgil was united in marriage to Madalyn Louise Morgan at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver. Virgil worked as a telegrapher and depot agent at Illinois Central Railroad and as a bookkeeper and manager for Thermogas. After 68 years of marriage, Madalyn passed away in March of 2017.
Virgil was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks, Wartburg Knights, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a competitive nature and liked to play fastpitch softball and golf. He also liked to read the newspaper, do puzzles and socialize with family and friends.
Virgil is survived by his three children, Randy (Jana) Bruns, of Ankeny, Iowa, Kristi (Cary) Griffith, of Nashua, Iowa, and Robert (Melissa) Bruns, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold (Shirley) Bruns, of Charles City, Iowa, and Dale (Cheryl) Bruns, of Conway, Arkansas; two sisters, Jeanette Carper, of Johnston, Iowa, and Patricia, of Frederika, Iowa; brother-in-law, Richard Miller, of Waverly; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Madalyn; his parents; an infant granddaughter, Christine; an infant great-granddaughter, Maia Barnes; and sister, Marlene Miller.
Funeral services were held on at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastors Mark Anderson and Mike Blair officiating. The service can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZY-1gw_9GoI. Burial followed in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Waverly. Public visitation were held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also one hour before services on Monday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Bruns family for a later designation. Online condolences for Virgil may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.