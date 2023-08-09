The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Family Business Center will offer a conversation about “Wells Blue Bunny: The Story of a Legacy Family Business” on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m. Central Standard Time via Zoom. Mike Wells, retired CEO and family leader of Wells Enterprises, will share how Wells Blue Bunny, the second-largest ice cream manufacturer in the country, made the decision to sell to the Italian-based Ferrero Group.
“The UNI Family Business Center is focused on keeping family businesses owned and operated by Iowa families,” said Dan Beenken, director of the UNI Family Business Center. “However, we recognize things change, oftentimes out of our control and appreciate the learning that can happen through the lens of another family’s experiences. We’re excited to hear from this iconic family business and learn about their governance and succession decisions.”
This will be the first of five Family Business Center Virtual Breakfast Series sessions focused on family business-related topics.
This series is free for all members of the Family Business Center. Non-members are welcome and can visit the Family Business Center website to register their business for a free trial.
The UNI Family Business Center knows that family businesses face unique challenges during their start-up and throughout the life of the business. The UNI Family Business Center strives to create a community of family businesses. These families will learn about business governance, continuity, strategic planning, leadership transition and growth. Learn more about the center and upcoming events at unifamilybusinesscenter.com.