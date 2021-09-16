The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum is hosting its Virtual Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K/10K Oct. 15-17.
The Sullivan Brothers Races are a memorial for those, like the Sullivan Brothers, who have given their lives in service to our country, and a celebration of the veterans who served our country and returned home. Proceeds from the races benefit the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum which honors the service and sacrifice of Iowa veterans from the Civil War to the present through oral histories and exhibitions.
The race this year will be virtual. Cost is $30. View the following link for full instructions on running or walking virtual and to register: https://sullivanbrothersmemorial5kand10k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=13906.
T-shirts will be mailed the week after the race.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.