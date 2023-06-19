Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a virtual seminar on “Your Money, Your Goals,” a financial empowerment toolkit that provides social service and other helping professionals with resources and tools to help their clients take steps towards financial stability and self-sufficiency. It is an opportunity helps individuals and organizations build the capacity to integrate financial empowerment into helping relationships and to help improve the overall health and well-being of individuals and families in Iowa.
With the $35 registration fee, participants will learn about and access tools and resources to help others understand their financial values, find ways to save, track their income and benefits, use credit wisely, manage debt effectively and access appropriate community resources.
This 4-hour course will be held June 29, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. To register, go to https://go.iastate.edu/NRZXR3 before the registration deadline on June 23, 2023.
For additional information visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/your-money-goals.