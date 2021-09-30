Italian will the theme of the menu at the 506 Café curbside from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Waverly Senior Center.
The non-profit partner will be the Friends of the Waverly Public Library Board who will help prepare and serve the meal. Proceeds from this homemade $10 lunch will be shared by both organizations to continue their important work The is the second month of our new schedule – the second Tuesday of the month instead of the first.
The October menu consists of Lasagna, garlic roll, lettuce salad, corn chowder, tiramisu for dessert and chilled bottled water.
Please call in your reservations to 352-5678 by 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11.
“The 506 Café, sponsored by the Senior Center is a little-known gem here in Waverly,” said Patsy Carney, board member of the WPL. “The Friends of the Library found partnering with them a profitable fundraiser for both organizations, with the bonus of a delicious meal. We look forward to join them again and hope to see many from the community cruising through their parking lot on Oct. 12.”
“The Waverly Senior Center looks forward to partnering with other area non-profit organizations like the Friends of the Waverly Public Library,” said Cynthia Campbell, board chair of the Senior Center. “It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about them and their important role in the community while forging new friendships and raising funds at the same time.”
Remaining dates for 2021 506 Café lunches are: Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.