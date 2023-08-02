Get ready for an epic night of live music featuring The Voice contestants Jay Allen and Season 11 Winner Sundance Head. The country concert of the year will take place at Grumpy’s Bar & Event Center in Readlyn on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. with local act Dennis Wayne & Christine opening the show.
Come and support a good cause as all proceeds from the cover charge at the door will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa as well as Cedar Valley veterans. Don’t miss this unforgettable show! Visit Grumpy’s Facebook page for more details.